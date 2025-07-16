In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam visits the Dubois County Fairgrounds for the 2025 Dubois County 4-H Fair. She speaks to many 4-H members about their favorite parts of the fair, what they brought to exhibit this year, and more.

Featuring:

Brooklyn Seaton

Mackenna Boeglin

Judd Burwell

Samantha Boeglin

Lexi Fuhrman

Kolten Sermersheim

Cambree Kippenbrock

Taylor Blackgrove

Lenin Mack

Jaxon Keller

Morgan Hoffman

Braylee Hatchett

Plan your trip to the 2025 Dubois County 4-H Fair today: https://duboiscountyfairgrounds.com/

