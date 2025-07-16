In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam visits the Dubois County Fairgrounds for the 2025 Dubois County 4-H Fair. She speaks to many 4-H members about their favorite parts of the fair, what they brought to exhibit this year, and more.
Featuring:
Brooklyn Seaton
Mackenna Boeglin
Judd Burwell
Samantha Boeglin
Lexi Fuhrman
Kolten Sermersheim
Cambree Kippenbrock
Taylor Blackgrove
Lenin Mack
Jaxon Keller
Morgan Hoffman
Braylee Hatchett
Plan your trip to the 2025 Dubois County 4-H Fair today: https://duboiscountyfairgrounds.com/
