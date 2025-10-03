Daphne M. Meyer, age 49, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 5:23 p.m. on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at Brookside Village in Jasper.

Daphne was born on June 14, 1976, to Bobby and Deborah (Sturgeon) Forbes. She married Shane Meyer on September 30, 2016, at the Botanical Gardens in the Indianapolis Zoo.

She was a 1994 Crawford County High School graduate.

She worked many years at Masterbrand Cabinets. Later, she opened her own painting business called, “Daphne Meyer Interior Painting.”

She enjoyed bulldogs, karaoke, thrift shopping, and spending time with family and friends.

Daphne is survived by her husband, Shane Meyer of Huntingburg; two children: Brandon (Kassie) Taylor of Eckerty and Dalton Armstrong of Huntingburg; stepdaughter, Avery Meyer of Huntingburg; parents: Bob and Debbi Forbes of Eckerty; granddaughter, Haley Taylor of Lewisport, KY; brother, Gregory Forbes of Lewisport, KY; and two nephews, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Daphne was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joe and Geneva Forbes, Ralph (Zeke) Sturgeon, and Naomi Cooper, as well as several aunts and uncles.

In accordance to Daphne’s wishes, a cremation was chosen. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

