Lowell Byrum Beasley, age 89, of Huntingburg, went to be with Jesus at 3:16 p.m., on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery surrounded by his family.

He was born February 26, 1936, in Oakland City, Indiana, to Thomas and Velma (Wilhite) Beasley; and married Shirley Ann Burnett on March 6, 1959, in Oakland City. Lowell graduated from Oakland City High School in 1954, Oakland City College in 1962 and Indiana University with his Master’s Degree in 1968. He was a teacher at Wood Memorial High School from 1962-1969 and Southridge High School from 1969 until his retirement in 1993. Lowell taught biology, anatomy, physiology, and drivers education. He coached cross country, girls varsity basketball, and track; and was an announcer at football and basketball games. Lowell served in the Navel Reserves from 1955-1956 and the United States Army from 1956-1958, stationed in Germany.

Lowell was a beloved husband, father and teacher; and a man of great faith. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Shirley Ann Beasley, who passed away on December 25, 2024; his parents; and two siblings, Elaine Memmer and Stanley Beasley.

He is survived by three children, Lisa (John) Reutepohler and Alan Beasley both of Huntingburg, and Annie (Scott) Buschkoetter of Jasper; by five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.S.T., Monday, February 16, 2026, at Central Christian Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery. Pastor Jacob Keeling will officiate at the service. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the V.F.W. Post #2366 Memorial Detail.

Visitation will be held at the church from 12noon-2:00 p.m., Monday, February 16th. Memorial contributions may be made to Central Christian Church.