Doug Schmitt, age 66, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at home.

Doug was born in Jasper, Indiana on May 31, 1959, to Henry and Sylvia (Cherry) Schmitt. He married Margaret “Maggie” Harley on September 16, 1994, in Newport, Kentucky. She preceded him in death on January 20, 2022.

He was a 1977 graduate of Jasper High School.

He owned and operated his own painting company, Best for Less, for over 40 years.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, the Jasper K of C, Jasper Moose, Jasper German Club, and the Dubois County Builders Association.

Doug was a Cincinnati Bengals and Reds enthusiast, and was a season ticket holder for both teams. He also was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed races at the Kentucky Speedway. He loved animals, especially his dogs, Cincy and Spoteye.

Surviving are two daughters, Monica (Demetrius) Greer, Petersburg, IN, Trisha (Orlando) Orellana, Jasper, IN, one step-daughter, Jessica (Kenny) Ray, Evansville, IN, nine grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, one sister, Kathy Cremaschi, Bradenton, FL, five brothers, Steve (Barb) Jasper, IN, Mark Schmitt, Jasper, IN, Anthony K. (Cynthia) Schmitt, Huntingburg, IN, Jerry Schmitt, Bradenton, Fl, and Larry Schmitt, Bradenton, FL, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death besides his wife, is a step-son, Nicholas Wright, and one brother, Thomas Schmitt.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Doug Schmitt will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before the Mass time at the church on Wednesday from 9:00-10:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.