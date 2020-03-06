86-year-old Donald L. “Dutch” Stenftenagel, passed away at 12:40 p.m. on , 2020, at the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Dutch was born in Jasper, Indiana, on , 1933, to Edward and Gertrude (Neuhoff) Stenftenagel.

He was a graduate of Jasper High School.

He was a United States Army Veteran, serving in the 164th Infantry from 1953-1955.

Dutch retired from Kimball, where he had worked as a truck driver and fork lift operator for several years.

He attended St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and was a member of American Legion Post #147, V.F.W. Post #673, and the Jasper Moose.

Surviving are three daughters, Sharon (Ken) Hurst, Kim (Mark) Zehr, Micki Wolf, and one son, Steve (Sharon) Stenftenagel, all of Jasper, IN, one daughter-in-law, Chella Stenftenagel, Petersburg, IN, 11 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are one son, Jeff Stenftenagel, one sister, JoAnn Prechtel, and two brothers, Jerome “Dimp” and Larry Stenftenagel.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Donald L. “Dutch” Stenftenagel will be held at 11:00 a.m. on , 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at a later date. The V.F.W Post #673 will conduct military rights.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on .

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.