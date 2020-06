Evelyn Anna Brockman, 95, of Ferdinand passed away Wednesday June 10, 2020 at Memorial Hospital & Health Care Center in Jasper. Evelyn Brockman was born March 17, 1925 in Ferdinand to Edward & Mary (Heilers) Altmeyer.

Evelyn was a lifetime member of Saint Ferdinand Parish. She retired after 36 years from formerly Aristocraft & Masterbrand Cabinets. Evelyn enjoyed reading, search a word, and drives. She enjoyed being with her family & friends, and especially her grandchildren.

Survivors are three daughters, Lynda (Steve) Gehlhausen, Tama Englert, and Candace (Kevin) Schmitt all of Ferdinand. Three sons, Allen (Chris) Brockman of Saint Anthony, Roger Brockman of Ferdinand, and Jeff (Lisa) Brockman of Santa Claus. 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Evelyn was preceded in death by a daughter, Lucinda Brockman, a son Arthur “Skip” Brockman, a grand-daughter, Alicia Brockman and three sisters, Clara Schnieders, Aggie Schnieders, and Margaret Spayd.

A mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday June 17, 2020 at 6:00 PM in Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church. Inurnment will be at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.