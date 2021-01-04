62-year-old George P. Gootee, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 7:40 a.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at home.

George was born in Jasper, Indiana, on December 23, 1958, to Leonard “Pat” and Mildred (Kreilein) Gootee. He married Donna Hedinger on May 16, 1981, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

George was a 1977 graduate of Jasper High School.

He worked at Forest Products for 36 years and then most recently for Sears in Jasper, Indiana.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper.

George loved fishing, rabbit hunting, playing cards, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Donna Gootee, Jasper, IN, one son, Phillip Gootee and partner, Josh Ray, Knoxville, TN, one daughter, Kimberly (Kyle) Neuhoff, Jasper, IN, two grandchildren, Callie and Ava Neuhoff, two sisters, Gail (Jerry) Gramelspacher, Jasper, IN, Gwen (Kurt) Mehringer, Ireland, and one estranged brother, Greg (Donna) Gootee, New Jersey.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

A private family service will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.