31-year-old Kaleb Lee Opel of St. Anthony, Indiana, passed away at 8:11 p.m., on , 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.

He was born October 26, 1989, in Jasper, Indiana, to Lee Allen and Shannon Renee (Andry) Opel; and married Felicia Lynn Critchfield on September 14, 2013, at New Hope General Baptist Church in Birdseye. Kaleb worked at OFS; and enjoyed camping, golf, disc golf, 4-wheel riding, watching football and traveling. His family was his world, and his dad skills were unbelievable. He was preceded in death by two grandmothers, Patsy Lou Andry and Beverly Smith; his grandfather, Donald Opel; and his best friend, Brentley Alan Workman.]

He is survived by his wife, Felicia Lynn Opel of St. Anthony, Ind.; four children, Kaylee Rose Opel (age 11), Axel Ray Opel (age 7), Crue Joseph Alan Opel (age 2), and Navy Lou Opel (4 months) all at home; his parents, Lee Allen Opel and Shannon Renee Opel of Huntingburg, Ind.; one brother, Tanner Wade Opel of Henderson, Kentucky; and his grandfather, Harold Ray Andry of French Lick, Ind.

Public visitation for Kaleb Lee Opel will be held from 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m., E.S.T., on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Due to Covid-19 regulations, no more than 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at any given time. A private funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., with burial to follow at the Birdseye Cemetery in Birdseye, Indiana. Pastor Darrel Land will officiate at the service.