83-year-old Louis Otto Ritz, Jr., of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021, at The Waters of Huntingburg.

Louis was born September 10, 1937, in Albany, New York, to Louis O. Ritz, Sr. and Sophie (Frohnmoier) Ritz. He was raised on a dairy farm in Upstate New York and one particular year had the second highest milk production in the state. Louis was a truck owner driver for many years. He was partial to cabovers, Freightliners and CAT engines. Louis and I hauled out of Farbest Foods for many years. We have met many good people at Farbest and Classic Bulk Carriers who have helped us along the way. His favorite mechanics were me, Don and Randy.

Louis is survived by one daughter, Sandra Ritz of Eckerty, IN; one brother, Fred (Adrienne) Ritz of Orlando, FL; one cousin, Marie (Eugene) Retter of Sayre, PA; and me, Rose Weloth, his longtime companion, Love you Mr. Cross.

There will be no visitation. Cremation was chosen. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements