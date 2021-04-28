102-year-old Mary Cox, of Leavenworth, IN passed away on , 2021 at Indian Creek Health Facility in Corydon, IN.

She was born on , 1918 in Alton, IN to Bert and Flossie (Cox) Parr. Mary was raised and lived her entire life around the Alton area.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years Ralph Cox. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, James Brian Cox, daughter-in-law’s; Rosemary Cox and Dottie Cox, along with several brother and sisters.

She is survived by sons; Parvin (June) Cox, Jim Ed Cox and Gary Cox, 8 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 23 great-great grandchildren and her sister Bertie Austin.

Mary loved to farm and was an avid gardener, she was known in the community for her pumpkin pies and popcorn balls. She took pleasure in preparing meals for anyone who stopped by her house. Mary loved to can her vegetables from the garden each year and stayed active in gardening till she was nearly 90 years old.

Funeral service will be , 2021 at 1:00 pm at Dillman-Green Funeral Home in Marengo, IN. Visitation for Mary Cox will be from 10:00 am until service time of 1:00 pm. Bro. Morris Larimore will be officiating the funeral with burial to follow at East Cemetery near Alton, IN.

The family is requesting face mask to be worn in the funeral home during the visitation and service.

Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

