Sharon Roxanna Austin, age 80, of Velpen, passed away at 4:23 p.m., Monday, April 5, 2021, at her home.

She was born May 23, 1940, in Pike County, Indiana, to Amil and Mary (Krammer) Lee; and was married to Jerry Roger Austin, Sr. for 52 years before his passing on March 19, 2010. Sharon was an avid outdoorswoman, loved mushroom and deer hunting, and enjoyed crocheting and doing family genealogy. Sharon loved being with and taking care of her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry Roger Austin, Sr.; two sons, Jerry Roger Austin, Jr. and Joseph Glenn Austin; one brother, Dewayne Lee; and by one grandson, J.R. Austin.

She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Roxanna (Kevin) Gerber of Birdseye and Mary Katherine (Doug) Crooks of Spurgeon; two sisters, Roberta (Dick) Bruce of Indianapolis and Janice Burton of Haubstadt; one brother, Robert “Bob” Lee of Augusta; her sister-in-law, Margie Lee; and by seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Sharon Roxanna Austin will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Cup Creek Cemetery near Velpen. Pastor Terry Russell will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., on Friday, the day of the service.

