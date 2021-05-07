71-year-old Edward J. Knust, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 1:35 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Northwood Good Samaritan Retirement Community in Jasper.

Ed was born in Huntingburg, IN on May 31, 1949 to Alvin C. and Estella L. (Ketzner) Knust.

He worked for Kimball International in security for many years.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

He was an avid fan of the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Dodgers and IU Basketball.

Surviving are one sister; Linda (Randy) Beck, Jasper, two brothers; Eugene Knust, Florida and Paul (Donna) Knust, Jasper, three nieces and three nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents, one brother, Gary “Reggie” Knust and one nephew, Brad Knust.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Edward J. Knust will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper with entombment to follow at a later date in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum.

A visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Saturday, May 8.

Masks and social distancing are required.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.