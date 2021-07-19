Lorayne M. Dudine, age 99, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Northwood Good Samaritan Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Lorayne was born in Jasper, Indiana on May 11, 1922 to Hugo and Laura (Striegel) Melchior . She married Robert H. Dudine on April 29, 1947. He preceded her in death on March 7, 1995.

Prior to her marriage, she was employed at the former Indiana Desk Company. She then worked as a homemaker, caring for her family until the age of 94.

Lorayne was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, their St. Ann’s Society, American Legion Auxillary, and a life member of the Dubois County Humane Society.

Surviving is one son; David Dudine, Jasper, IN, one nephew; Tom Schum, Falls Church, Virginia, two nieces; Cathy Harvey, San Luis Obispo, California and Betty DeLeon, Santa Cruz, California.

Preceding her in death are her parents, one sister; Bernadine Schum and one brother; Maurice Melchior.

Private family services will be held in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with entombment at Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum.