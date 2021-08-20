Deloris Weisman

Deloris Jean Weisman, age 74, of Huntingburg, passed away at 12:05 a.m., on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.

She was born November 5, 1946, in Eckerty, Indiana, to James Ivan and Helen (Riley) Atkins; and married James L. Weisman on July 3, 1965, at the Birdseye Christian Church in Birdseye. Deloris was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening and her many flowers. She also enjoyed fishing and Yankees Baseball; and was a member of the Northside Christian Church and the Huntingburg V.F.W. Post #2366 Auxiliary. Deloris was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Mike Atkins.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Weisman of Huntingburg; three children, Cathy (Jeff) Speedy of Ferdinand, Greg (Becky) Weisman of Birdseye, and Rodney Weisman of Huntingburg; by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Deloris Jean Weisman will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at the Northside Christian Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Mentor Cemetery near Birdseye. Pastor Jason Rea will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00-8:00 p.m., on Saturday; and also at church one hour prior to the funeral on Sunday. Memorial contributions can be made to the Northside Christian Church. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com