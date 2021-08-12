96-year-old Robert “Bob” P. Haller, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Legacy Living in Jasper.

Bob was born in Jasper, Indiana, on January 7, 1925 to Adolph and Anna (Fromm) Haller. He married Elizabeth “Choc” Haller on June 30, 1948, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. She preceded him in death on May 19, 2012

Bob was a PMB Sea Plane radio operator in the United States Navy during World War II.

Bob was a 1943 Jasper High School graduate. He then graduated from Rose Polytechnic Institute, now known as Rose-Hulman College, with a Bachelors Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

He worked for the State of California in the Division of Architecture for 32 years doing engineering work for all colleges, hospitals and office buildings.

Bob was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal.

He was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, American Legion Post #147, and the VFW Post #673.

He was an avid golfer and loved challenging his mind with technical projects. He and his wife enjoyed traveling the world together.

Surviving are many nieces and nephews; Ed Haller, Peggy Haynes, Sarah Kasprzak, Ann Bonam, Sid Fritch, Charlotte Kohlman, Barb Tapp, Mara Torok, Mike Fritch, Beth Weisgerber, John Fritch, Ann McCormick, Margaret Webber, Chris Knies, Nancy Eckerle and Connie Yaggi.

Preceding him in death besides his wife, is one brother William “Bill” Haller.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert “Bob” P. Haller will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 16, 2021, in Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. The VFW Post #673 will conduct military gravesite rights.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper or to a favorite charity.