80-year-old Ralph W. “Bud” Crouse of Haysville, Indiana, passed away at 8:43 a.m. on Sunday, September 19, 2021, University of Louisville Hospital, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Bud was born in Martin County, Indiana, on June 16, 1941, to Walter and Gladys (Street) Crouse. He married Gladys Dorsam on July 1, 1961, in Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana.

He was a truck driver and heavy equipment operator for several years.

Bud was a member of the Jasper Moose.

He was an avid reader of Western Novels.

Surviving are his wife, Gladys Crouse, Haysville, IN, one son, Kevin (Michelle) Crouse, Jasper, IN, two sisters, Maxine Clark, Loogootee, IN, Marilyn Gerkin, Bowling Green, OH, and three brothers, Paul (Mary Sue) Crouse, Risingsun, OH, Gerald “Putt” (Patricia “Sue”) Crouse, Plant City, FL, Richard Crouse, Loogootee, IN, several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are one son, John Crouse, three sisters, Eleanor Leighty, Doris Buzan, Carolyn Gutgsell, and three brothers, Walter “Juke”, Harold and Ron Crouse.

A Funeral Service for Ralph W. “Bud” Crouse will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Haysville Community Cemetery in Haysville, Indiana. Pastor Tim Kraemer will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center or to a favorite charity.