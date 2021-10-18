Paul Kissling, age 90, of Jasper, Indiana, formerly of Petersburg, Indiana, passed away at 3:56 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at home with his wife by his side.

Paul was born in Fislisbach, Switzerland, on August 25, 1931, to Walter and Frieda (Steffen) Kissling. He married Rebecca Heller on September 6, 1984.

Paul was a member of the Swiss Army until 1967.

He worked for Brown Boveri for 20 years, installing turbine generators in Europe and the United States. In 1993, he retired from Hoosier Energy in Petersburg, Indiana, where he was a plant maintenance engineer for 26 years.

He enjoyed traveling, golfing, gardening, and listening to music, especially Swiss music. He was an avid fisherman, fishing almost every day and he loved spending 28 winters in Florida with his wife.

Surviving are his wife Becky Kissling, Jasper, IN, two daughters, Linda (Nino) Cristallo, Switzerland, Anita (Edwin) Bain, Switzerland, two granddaughters, Alessia and Chiara Cristallo, and two nephews, René Kissling and André Kissling, both of Switzerland.

Preceding him in death are two brothers, Willy and Eugen Kissling.

A visitation for Paul Kissling will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, with burial to follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery in Petersburg, Indiana. Dr. Gregory Gordon will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heart-to-Heart Hospice.