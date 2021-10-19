Thomas Rogers Martindale, age 77, of Huntingburg, passed away at 8:06 a.m., on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born October 17, 1943, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to J. Ralph and Mary Eliza (Rogers) Martindale. Tom was a United States Army veteran of the Korean War where he served as a Lieutenant Colonel stationed at Taegu Base Command in Korea. He was a graduate of Indiana University where he met his future wife, Judith Songer. The couple married on June 14, 1966, at Salem United Church of Christ in Huntingburg. Tom worked as an insurance agent after retiring from the military. He was an avid I.U. Alumni basketball and football fan. He was a member of Salem United Church of Christ where he sang in the church choir as well as with the Celebration Singers. Tom was a member and past president of the Jasper Lions Club; he enjoyed reading mystery novels; and loved going to the beach, especially at Emerald Isle in North Carolina.

He is survived by his wife, Judith Songer Martindale of Huntingburg; two children, Lorraine (Jason) Grote of Los Angeles, CA and Jeff (Chandra) Martindale of Farmingdale, CT; and two grandchildren, Reid and Theo Grote.

A memorial service for Thomas Martindale will be held at 2:00 p.m. E.D.T. on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Salem United Church of Christ in Huntingburg with Theresa O’Bryan officiating. Friends may visit at the church from 1:00-2:00 p.m., Wednesday, prior to the memorial service. Interment will follow at Mayo Cemetery near Duff with military graveside rites conducted by the Huntingburg V.F.W. Post #2366 Memorial Detail.

Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Salem United Church of Christ. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com