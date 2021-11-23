Amber Marie Mattingly, age 53, of Huntingburg, passed away at 6:47 p.m., on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born June 4, 1968, in Mount Carmel, Illinois. She was a factory worker and enjoyed listening to music. Amber was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Charles and June Dosier (Roeder) Nichols; her biological mother and father, Virginia Ann (Roeder) Browning and Charles Browning; and her long-time companion, Sam Riddle.

She is survived by five children, Joshua Mattingly and Cassandra Mattingly both of Jasper, Jessica Messmer, Christian Mattingly and Chealsey Mattingly all of Huntingburg; four siblings, Debra Ann Sullivan of Duncan, OK, Charles Ray Stiles of Patoka, Jennifer Loyd of Clay City, IL and Bernetta Anderson-Offill of Petersburg; and by several grandchildren.

Graveside services and interment will be held at 1:00 p.m., E.S.T., on Monday, November 29, 2021, at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg, Indiana. Pastor Tony Loyd will officiate at the graveside service. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the burial arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com