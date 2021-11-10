Donal H. Cave, age 91 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 1:55 am on Monday, November 8, 2021 at home.

Donal was born in Crystal, Indiana on November 1, 1930 to Paul T. Sr. and Belle (Ziegler) Cave. He married Eula Marie Hovis on January 2, 1952 in Shoals, Indiana. She preceded him in death on October 4, 2019.

Donal worked in road construction in Illinois all of his life, working as Executive Vice President for Standard Paving and then retiring as plant superintendent for Rowe Construction.

He was a member of Crystal Community Church for over 65 years, and a founding member of the Crystal Community Club.

He enjoyed traveling in his motorhome, playing golf, watching basketball and watching NASCAR racing.

Surviving are three sons; Stephen Cave, French Lick, Doug Cave (Sandy), Jasper, and Jeff Cave (Kathy) Mooresville, IN., seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, with one on the way, two brothers, Ernest G. Cave, French Lick, and Kenneth R. Cave (Auretta), Crystal.

Preceding him in death beside his wife was one daughter, Donna Marie who died in infancy, two sisters, Mary Jane Ballard, and Janice Ann Dodd, and two brothers, Dennis M. Cave and Paul Cave Jr.

Funeral services for Donal H. Cave will be held at 2:30 pm on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Crystal Community Church in Crystal, IN with burial to follow in the Crystal Community Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 11am until the 2:30 pm service time at the Crystal Community Church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Crystal Community Cemetery.

