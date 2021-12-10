John C. Tague, age 86, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:37 a.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at home surrounded by family.

John was born in Lebanon, Indiana, to Charles and Mary (Zimmerman) Tague. He married Betty Hedinger on Mary 18, 1957, in St. Andrews Catholic Church in Indianapolis, Indiana.

He was a United States Army Veteran.

He was a delivery man for Coca-Cola in Indianapolis for 37 years.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

John enjoyed dancing, going on bus tours to the casino, spending time with family, and when he was younger he loved to skate.

Surviving are his wife Betty Tague, Jasper, IN, two sons, Tim (Nonie) Tague, Mitchell, IN, Kevin (Pam) Tague, Port Orange, FL, seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death is one daughter, Karen Elliott, one son, Rickie Tague, one grandson, Joey, and three sisters, Virginia Latham, Mary Patterson, and Viola Wolfe.

A Memorial Mass for John C. Tague will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with inurnment to follow at a later date in Calvary Mausoleum in Indianapolis, Indiana. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military gravesite rights.

A visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Friday.

The family would like to thank the office of Dr. Burgeson, Heart to Heart Hospice, and St. Charles Nursing Home for their great care.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

