Rhonda Sue Woolsey 58, of Jasper, IN. died on December 8, at Memorial Hospital.
She was born August 30, 1963 in Huntingburg, IN. to Robert and Mabel (Weisheit) Woolsey, and enjoyed van and car rides.
She is survived by her mother, Mabel Woolsey of Huntingburg, IN. and a sister, Sherry Woolsey-Kohut of Portage, IN.
Rhonda was preceded in death by her grand parents, Theodore and Lucinda Mae Woolsey, Edward and Katherine Weisheit and her father, Robert Woolsey.
Friends may call on Monday December 13, from 4 to 6 PM CST at Fuller Funeral Home in Dale.
A Funeral Service is planned for Tuesday December 14, at 11 AM CST at Fuller Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Selvin Cemetery.
Fuller Funeral Home (fullersfh.com) is handling arrangements.
