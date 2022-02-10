Karen S. Young, age 79, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, IN surrounded by family.

Karen was born in Jasper, Indiana, on July 13, 1942, to Charles Jr. and Alma G. (Krodel) Kuebler. She is a direct descendent of the first settlers in Dubois County, the McDonald’s. She married Edward Young on September 17, 1960 in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper.

Karen was the first of seven children. She was an incredibly loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, daughter and Aunt. With a continued heart towards family and friends, Karen exhibited an infectious vitality and energy for life, always positive towards and caring for others.

Karen was a 1960 graduate of Jasper High School. She attended Vincennes University Jasper Center where she received a degree in Business Management. Karen started off as a waitress at Yaggie’s, the Jasper Country Club and the Heritage Inn. She worked at Worley’s nursing home. After receiving her degree, she worked at St. Joseph Hospital, Staffing Advantage and became a counselor in Dubois County helping those in need. Then Karen advanced and spent twenty years and excelled in Tupperware; where she worked as a consultant and a manager – creating the team “Karen’s Kounterparts”. She was promoted and awarded a distributorship in Scott City, MO for her success for being recognized “Top in the nation” in sales, responsible for servicing a tri-state region of Tupperware. Karen retired from Tupperware in 1993.

Karen had several callings in her lifetime. She had a very strong sense of faith and serving others. She was a member of the St. Joseph Church, Daughters of Isabella and Veterans of Foreign Wars. She served her church and community for many years. Karen was a member of the St. Joseph Stephen’s Ministries, she served on St. Joseph Parish Council and taught religious education classes for many years. She volunteered at the Providence Home, organizing their annual Christmas parties. Karen was a true witness to her faith.

Karen battled dementia for sixteen years. During the last eight years, she was cared for in her home by her primary care-giver, her husband Edward, her children and Home Instead. Karen’s belief in a cure for dementia was so great, she donated her brain to science – to the Harvard University Medical School – to aid the battle in eradicating this disease.

Surviving is her husband of 61 years, Edward Young, Jasper, IN, four sons; Jeff (Deserae) Young, Jasper, IN, Greg (Bonnie) Young, Jasper, IN, Bryan (Jackie) Young, Huntingburg, IN, and Rodney (Andie) Young, Milton, TN, three daughters; Sheila (Larry) Cochren, Washington, IN, Dede (Bill) Britzman, Jasper, IN and Holly (Mike) Sullivan, Farmington, MO, her mother, Alma G. Wagoner, Jasper, IN, twenty-one grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and two sisters; Donna Thompson, Tell City, IN and Jayne (Tim) Mattingly, Santa Claus, IN. Karen also dearly loved numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Proceeding her death was one great-grandson Waylon Embry, two brothers, Gary Kuebler and Ron Kuebler and two sisters, Sandi (Shipp) Conley and Elaine Shipp, her father Charles William Kuebler Jr., who was killed in action in WWII at the age of twenty-four, one step-sister, Roberta (Jones) Morton and her Step-Father, Albert Shipp Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Karen S. Young will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 14, 2022, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. (noon) until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner downtown funeral home in Jasper, IN.

Memorial contributions may be to the Alzheimer’s Association, St. Joseph Catholic Church, or to a favorite charity.

