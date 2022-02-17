Kelly D. Miller, age 56, Evansville, Indiana, passed away at 11:18 p.m., on February 14, 2022, at St. Vincent Ascension Hospital in Evansville, IN.

He was born on May 31, 1965, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Robert Leo and Janice (Bockelman) Miller. Kelly worked for The Arc in Evansville. He and his twin brother, Kerry loved the Dukes of Hazard T.V. show. Kelly would be “Bo” to his brother’s “Luke”. He enjoyed attending New Horizon Fellowship Church of God in Evansville; WWE wrestling, going to dances and parties; participating in the Special Olympics and bowling with the men’s group.

He is survived by his twin brother, Kerry Miller of Evansville, his brother, Dr. Roger Miller (wife: Jennifer) of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; his fiancé, Jennifer Ford of Evansville; his nephew, Chase Miller of Winston-Salem.

A funeral mass for Kelly D. Miller will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.S.T., on Saturday, February 19th, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Fr. Biju Thomas will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at Nass and Son Funeral Home from 9-11:00 on Saturday prior to the service. Nass & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made to Tri-County Champs Special Olympics, 11083 State Hwy. 351 E., Henderson, KY 42420 or Special Olympics of Evansville. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com