Mark A. Braunecker, age 68, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, February 6, 2022, in The Timbers of Jasper in Jasper, Indiana.

Mark was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on December 4, 1953, to Leonard and Clara Mae (Gress) Braunecker. He married Sarah Stenftenagel on October 21, 1978, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. She preceded him in death on December 31, 2021.

Mark was a graduate of Jasper High School.

Mark was a hard worker and worked at Shamrock Cabinets and was a truck driver for many years.

He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, and the Ireland K of C.

Mark was very outgoing and never met a stranger; he really loved talking to people. He enjoyed horseback riding and loved spending time with his wife, his son and grandson.

Surviving are one son, Benjamin Braunecker, Stendal, IN, one grandson, Beau Braunecker, his mother, Clara Mae Braunecker, Ireland, IN, five brothers and sisters, Debra (Dennis) Wickman, Ireland, IN, Jackie (Clive) Braunecker, Jasper, IN, Gayle Davis, Indianapolis, IN, Jeff (Julie) Braunecker, Jasper, IN, and Stacy (Dan) Smith Stendal.

Preceding him in death besides his wife are, are his father, Leonard Braunecker, and two sisters, Karen and Jill Braunecker.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mark H. Braunecker will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

