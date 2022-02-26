Sister Beata Mehling of Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana, died at 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the monastery.

Sister Beata was born Augusta Mehling on November 9, 1927 in Ferdinand, Indiana, the seventh of nine children of John and Mary Ida (Schum) Mehling. She entered the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand in 1944 from St. Ferdinand Parish and made her monastic vows in 1946.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Edwin Mehling and sister-in-law Marie (Niehaus) Mehling; her sister, Leona (Mehling) Becher and brother-in-law Roman Becher; her brother-in-law, Herbert Hedinger; her brother, Oscar Mehling and sister-in-law Annetta (Werner) Mehling; her brother, Robert Mehling and sister-in-law Ann (Schnellenberger) Mehling; her brother, Eugene Mehling; her sister, Alberta (Mehling) Begle and brother-in-law Othmar B. Begle. She is survived by her sister, Elfrieda Marie (Mehling) Hedinger; her sister-in-law, Imelda (Buechler) Mehling; her brother, Harold Mehling and sister-in-law Linda (Waninger) Mehling; and her religious family.

Sister Beata earned a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from St. Benedict College, attended Indiana University, University of Evansville and Brescia College (now Brescia University), and earned a Master’s degree in Special Education from Indiana State University.

She taught elementary and special education students for 25 years at St. John School in Starlight; St. Theresa School in Evansville; Marian Day School in Evansville, and Madonna Day School in Memphis, TN. She served as Principal of Marian Day School for 18 years while directing a Summer Camp for the Handicapped at Anderson Woods in Siberia, IN, where she supervised the Handicapped Living residents for an additional 13 years. She also served as Supervisor of Adult Handicapped Living for Dove House in Jasper for 4 years, and for Owl House in Jasper for 2 years. She worked in Supportive Services at the monastery in Ferdinand and in Prayer Ministry in Hildegard Health Center. In 2021, she celebrated 75 years as a Sister of St. Benedict.

Public visitation will be held in the Marian Parlor at Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana, on Sunday, February 27 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. and in the monastery church on Monday, February 28 from 2:30 to 4:15 p.m. A vigil will be held in the monastery church on Sunday, February 27 at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, February 28 in the monastery church followed by burial in the monastery cemetery. Attendance at the services will be limited to 50 persons with additional viewing available in the Marian Parlor. Social distancing and masks will be required for all. Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand.