Mary L. Morris, age 85, of Dale, Indiana, passed away at 3:30 a.m., on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Evansville.

She was born on June 19, 1936, to Oscar and Verona (Whitsitt) Heim. Mary graduated valedictorian at Dale High School in 1954. She married Ivan Morris on August 20, 1955, and he preceded her in death on December 4, 1973. Mary worked at Kraft Foods, Dale Cheese and retired from Spencer County Bank in Dale in 2008. She was a member of the Dale United Methodist Church where she served on many committees and as treasurer for many years; and also served as a longtime Trustee of the Dale Cemetery Association. She enjoyed crocheting and many people have been gifted with her special name doilies. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two brothers, Russell Heim and Robert Leroy who died in infancy; and five sisters, Kathryn Sickbert, Jane Heim, Helen Batch, Jean Hollander and Clara Rust.

She is survived by one son, Randy (Sandy) Morris of Huntingburg; one daughter, Nancy (Jeff) Roedel of Evansville; one brother, Jim (Tonya) Heim of Holland; four grandchildren, Scott (Debra) Roedel of Evansville, Sara (Nick) Gerber of Jasper, Adam (Lauren) Morris of Milford, Ohio and Emily (Jeremy) Stotlar of Evansville; and by seven great-grandchildren, Logan Roedel, Eliza Gerber, Ivan Gerber, Dylan Gerber, Owen Morris, Tucker Morris and Levi Stotlar.

Funeral services for Mary L. Morris will be held at 1:00 p.m., C.S.T., [2:00 p.m., E.S.T.], on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Dale United Methodist Church located at One West Elm Street, Dale, Indiana 47523. Burial will follow at Dale Cemetery. Pastor Mike Turner will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Dale United Methodist Church from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., C.S.T., [10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., E.S.T.], on Saturday, the day of the service. All visitation will be held at the church. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made to the Dale United Methodist Church. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com