Randall Lee Catt, age 72, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Randy was born in Princeton, Indiana, on June 12, 1949, to Jacob and Theda Rae (Corder) Catt. He married Pamela Muirhead on December 11, 1971, in Neu Chapel in Evansville, Indiana.

He was a graduate of Princeton High School and then earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Evansville, where he was a member of the Dean’s List.

He was Vice President of Human Resources for U.S. Gypsum Corporation for 20 years and then the Executive Vice President of Human Resources at Kimball International for 15 years.

He was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Jasper, Indiana, where he was on the church council and involved with pastoral relations.

Randy excelled at coaching, mentoring and encouraging others, and always loved attending the many events in which his children were involved. He loved his lawn mower and puttering around the house and yard, as he always had a list of projects to do, playing euchre with friends, attending theater shows and concerts, and traveling with family and friends. He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved being retired as he was “good at it”.

Surviving are his wife Pamela Catt, Jasper, IN, three children, Brian Randall (Traci) Catt, Jasper, IN, Alexis Jeanne Catt, Memphis, TN, Kristen Diane Catt, Princeton, IN, two grandsons, Tristan Lucas Catt and Aiden Bryce Catt, and two brothers Jerry (Carolyn) Catt, Patoka, IN, and Matt (Ann Marie) Vickers, Evansville, IN.

Preceding him in death besides his parents is one sister, Brenda Jo Alexander.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Trinity United Church of Christ in Jasper, Indiana.

A memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation, Anderson Woods or Trinity United Church of Christ.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.