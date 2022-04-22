Jay Bret Barton, age 62, of Evansville, formerly of Birdseye, passed away at 6:25 a.m., on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh.

He was born September 28, 1959, in Evansville, Indiana, to Daniel W. Barton, Sr. and Patricia Ann (Ransom) Barton. Jay was a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Schnellville. He was a furniture factory millwork specialist; and enjoyed fishing, photography, traveling and cooking. He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Barton, Sr.; and one brother, Daniel W. Barton, Jr.

He is survived by his mother, Patricia Ann Barton of Evansville, Ind.; one brother, Kenneth (Debbie) Barton of Chandler, Ind.; one sister, Vicki Lynn Market of Evansville, Ind.; one sister-in-law, Diane Barton of Evansville, Ind.; and by nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Jay Barton will be held at 1:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana, with burial to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg, Indiana, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Tuesday, the day of the service.