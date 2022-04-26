Michael Kendall, age 74, of Jasper, Indiana passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022, after a brief illness.

Mike was born in 1947 to Edward “Red” and Kathryn Kendall who provided him with fond memories of growing up in Jasper. Red made sure that Mike’s imagination and creativity were cultivated as a musician and all-around artist. Kathryn’s regular trips to the Jasper Public Library embedded a love of reading in Mike that resulted in a collection of over 8,000 books that line the walls of his Jasper home. Mike was known as a talented drummer during his high school days at Jasper High School, as well as playing with many local bands in Dubois County.

The University of Notre Dame became Mike’s second home after graduating from Jasper High School in 1966. He received his BA (1970), MA (1973), and JD (1974) from Notre Dame, graduating with honors. Mike was a member of the Notre Dame Jazz Band and became active in campus leadership and politics.

After graduating from Notre Dame, Mike attended Army Officer Training and joined the Army Reserves with the rank of 2nd Lieutenant. He moved to Washington, D.C. to work as a Legislative Aide for Congressman Phil Hayes. He returned to Jasper in 1976 and set up his law firm. Mike practiced law in Jasper until 1990, when he moved his firm to Indianapolis and specialized in environmental and employment law. Mike and his wife Teresa moved to Jasper in 2018 to retire.

Mike is survived by his wife Teresa Kendall who resides in Jasper. He leaves behind his children Michaela (Doug Levassuer) Kendall, Sean (Ruby) Kendall, and Caelan Kendall-Hahn, along with three grandchildren.

Mike loved his books, music, Notre Dame, and politics. He also loved his home high on the hill of Kundeck Street in Jasper, where he could sit with the family pets and enjoy the view of St. Joseph Catholic Church from his porch.

Visitation and services celebrating Mike’s life will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. in Kundeck Hall. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military rites.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dubois County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com