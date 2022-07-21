Martha Hemmer, age 88, passed away on , 2022. She was born on , 1933, in Lamar, Indiana. She is preceded in death by her parents, A. Herman and Meta A. (Uebelhack) Wittman, her brothers Robert and Herman Wittman, and her husband of 65 years, Alfred L. Hemmer.

She graduated as Valedictorian from Chrisney High School in 1951. Thereafter, she attended Purdue University, being only 1 of 3 women to graduate in 1955 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. Upon graduation, she worked at Linde Air Products in Speedway, IN until becoming a stay-at-home mother for her twin sons. Later in life, she taught Chemistry and Math in the Ft. Wayne Community School System for over 15 years, ultimately retiring from Northrop High School in 1993. She was a supporter of the Lincoln Amphitheater’s production of Young Abe, as well as an active member in the Red Hat Society, the Lincoln Club, and the Santa Claus Optimist Club.

She is survived by her two sisters, Mary Ann Weisheit and Pauline Marshall, as well as her two sons and their spouses, Greg and Becky Hemmer, and Jeff and Michele Hemmer; four grandchildren, Ryan Hemmer, Caitlin Keesler, Anna Hemmer, and Andrea Kern; and four great-grandchildren, Brynn and Briar Hemmer, and Nathan and Emmaline Keesler with an additional Keesler great-granddaughter on the way.

A memorial service is planned for a later date (to be announced) at the Santa Claus United Methodist Church . Memorial gifts or contributions can be made in her name to the following – St. Peters United Church of Christ (Lamar, IN) Cemetery Fund, Santa Claus United Methodist Church (Santa Claus, IN), or the Lincoln Heritage Public Library (Dale, IN).

Fuller Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fullersfh.com

Newspapers – Spencer County Leader, Dubois County Herald, Ft. Wayne Journal Gazette