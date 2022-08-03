Shannon Rae Keenan, age 48, of Bloomington, Indiana, formerly of Jasper, passed away on , 2022, in her home in Bloomington, Indiana.

Shannon was born on , 1974, to Kenneth and Carol (Hurt) Maier. She was raised by her mother and sister.

As a child, Shannon grew up playing basketball, volleyball, and cheerleading. She moved to Jasper with her family in 1986. Shannon attended Jasper High School’s class of 1992. Shannon will be remembered by friends and family as a free spirit who was full of fire.

Shannon is survived by her parents; Carol Maier, Jasper, and Kenneth Keenan, Pennsylvania, two daughters; Patience (Ali) Naderian, Newburgh, and Faith Pearson, Fishers, two sons; Colt Eckert, Jasper, and Caden Leistner, Jasper, three sisters; Krista Schmitt, Megan Keenan, and Tiffany Cecchini, two brothers; Adam and Kenny Keenan, and one grandson on the way.

A Celebration of Life for Shannon R. Keenan will be held at a later date for close friends and family.