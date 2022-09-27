David Louis Boeglin, 73, of Evansville, IN, passed away on September 25, 2022, in Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital. David was born on November 11, 1948 to Theodore &Almeda (Begle) Boeglin in Huntingburg, IN. He graduated from St. Ferdinand High School in 1966. He married Lee Ann Hammond. He is survived by his wife, 2 brothers: Leon (Lynnette) Boeglin of San Diego, CA, and Dennis (Patty) Boeglin and sister, Diane Gramelspacher, both of Jasper, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by both parents.

David was an avid outdoorsman and loved to fish, hunt, do scuba diving, and swimming. He always had a joke to tell and never knew a stranger. He was a Navy veteran and served on the USS Kitty Hawk. After the service, he returned to Dubois County and worked for Patoka Lake in the wildlife crew and the dept of the ground for the Sisters of St. Benedict before returning to Temecula, CA. In California, he worked at Camp Pendleton. Upon returning to Dubois County again in the early 90s, he worked at Crane in Crane, Indiana where he retired. He then moved to Evansville, IN.

There will be no visitation and private services will be held at a later date.