Barbara Jean Scherle, age 96, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:53 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022, at home.
Barbara was born in Jasper, Indiana on May 3, 1926, to Joseph and Catherine (Kruger) Scherle.
Barbara was one of the first licensed kindergarten teachers in Jasper. She worked at Jasper Cabinet, and Jasper Turning Company, and co-owned the Television Center in Jasper. During her retirement, she worked at Boekman’s Furniture.
She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church and active with the Sisters of Saint Benedict and Sisters of Providence.
She is a recipient of the Brute Award.
She enjoyed interior decorating, teaching small children, and spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving is one daughter; Dr. Peggy (Dr. Alex Muller) Scherle, Wayne, Pennsylvania, and one granddaughter; Chloe Muller, Zurich Switzerland, three nephews; Joe, Eric, and Brad Ellsworth, and one niece; Lisa Ellsworth.
She is preceded in death by one brother; Ray Scherle and one sister; Margaret Ellsworth.
Funeral services for Barbara Jean Scherle will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. service time at Precious Blood Catholic Church on Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church, the Sisters of St. Benedict (802 E 10th St, Ferdinand, IN 47532), and the Sisters of Providence (1 Providence Pl, St Mary-Of-The-Woods, IN 47876).
