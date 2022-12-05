Barbara Jean Scherle, age 96, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:53 a.m. on , 2022, at home.

Barbara was born in Jasper, Indiana on , 1926, to Joseph and Catherine (Kruger) Scherle.

Barbara was one of the first licensed kindergarten teachers in Jasper. She worked at Jasper Cabinet, and Jasper Turning Company, and co-owned the Television Center in Jasper. During her retirement, she worked at Boekman’s Furniture.

She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church and active with the Sisters of Saint Benedict and Sisters of Providence.

She is a recipient of the Brute Award.

She enjoyed interior decorating, teaching small children, and spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving is one daughter; Dr. Peggy (Dr. Alex Muller) Scherle, Wayne, Pennsylvania, and one granddaughter; Chloe Muller, Zurich Switzerland, three nephews; Joe, Eric, and Brad Ellsworth, and one niece; Lisa Ellsworth.

She is preceded in death by one brother; Ray Scherle and one sister; Margaret Ellsworth.

Funeral services for Barbara Jean Scherle will be held at 1 p.m. on , 2022, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. service time at Precious Blood Catholic Church on .

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church, the Sisters of St. Benedict (802 E 10th St, Ferdinand, IN 47532), and the Sisters of Providence (1 Providence Pl, St Mary-Of-The-Woods, IN 47876).

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com