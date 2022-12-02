Ronald L. Judd, 62, of English, Indiana passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Harrison County Hospital in Corydon, Indiana.

He was born on August 26, 1960, in New Albany, Indiana to the late Lester and Patricia Joan (King) Judd.

Ronnie graduated from Crawford County High School Class of 1978. He was a proud United States Marine, a Volunteer Fire Fighter, and a member of the American Legion Post #332. Ronnie married Peggy (Rich) Judd on March 28, 2009, and she survives. Ronnie was a member of the Sulphur Pentecostal Church. He was an Ordained Minister and helped with Youth Church and Dare to Care. Ronnie was strong in his faith and was a Prayer, Warrior. He enjoyed dressing up as Santa Claus at different local businesses and supporting his community.

Ronnie was a lifelong truck driver. He always joked saying he was “trying to get over his shyness”. He was a class clown, jokester, and prankster. Ronnie was full of life and didn’t know a stranger. He loved to play euchre and spend time with his friends and family. Ronnie will be deeply missed by his family and everyone that knew him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Patricia Judd, his siblings, Wilma Sue, and Kenneth Lester, and his brother–in–law Larry Garrett.

Ronnie is survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Peggy Judd, his children, Phillip Judd, and Tiffany Lynn Judd, his granddaughter, Rylee, his great-nieces, Savannah and Lilly, his sister, Ramona Garrett, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at Denbo Funeral Home in English, Indiana with Pastor Chad Stroud to officiate. Burial and military rights will follow in Mifflin Cemetery.

Friends and family may visit from 3:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Denbo Funeral Home in English, Indiana and again on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service at 12:00 Noon.

