Martha V. Miller, age 76, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:35 a.m. on , 2022, at Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

Martha was born in St. Anthony, Indiana, on , 1946, to Anthony and Elizabeth (Englert) Braunecker. She married William “Bill” E. Miller, on , 1976, in St. Anthony Padua Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on , 2017.

Martha retired from Kimball International.

She was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church and their Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality.

She enjoyed going to auctions, listening to country music, gardening, watching western movies, singing, and bingo.

She is survived by two sisters; Marlene (Larry) King, Huntingburg, IN, Annette Schepers, Celestine, IN, two brothers; Jerry (Sandy) Braunecker, Haysville, IN, Kenny (Marla) Braunecker, St. Anthony, IN, stepbrother; Larry (Brenda) Vogel, stepsister; Dolly (Dave) Weikert, and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and stepmother; Carolyn (Vogel) Braunecker, three brothers; Donald, Tony Jr, and Kevin Braunecker, three sisters; Virlee Gehlhausen, Beatrice Recker, and Betty Waninger.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Martha V. Miller will be held at 10:00 a.m. on , 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, IN, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on , 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. The Holy Family Blessed Virgin Sodality will pray the rosary at 1:30 p.m. prior to the visitation at the funeral home. A second visitation will be held one hour before the church service on , from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com