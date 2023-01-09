Barry A. Bowlin, age 58, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away surrounded by his family at 11:06 a.m. on , 2023, in Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Barry was born in Greenville, Ohio, on , 1964, to Don and Annis (Cottongim) Bowlin. He married Bonnie Humbert on , 1993, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

He was a 1983 graduate of Franklin-Monroe High School in Pitsburg, Ohio.

He worked as a plumber for Schmidt Contracting for 22 years and also worked on his family farm.

He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland.

He enjoyed Ohio State football, Cincinnati Bengals, gardening, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Bonnie Bowlin, Ireland, IN, two sons; Collin Bowlin, Logansport, IN, and Connor Bowlin, Ireland, IN, one sister; Marie (Jamie) Hundley, two brothers; Jim (Robin) Bowlin, and Steve (Heather) Bowlin.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother; Ed Bowlin.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Barry A. Bowlin will be held at 10:00 a.m. on , 2023, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on , at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper. A second visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. service time on , , at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

