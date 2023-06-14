Diane Sue Hilsmeyer Leon, age 80, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 3:30 a.m., on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

Born in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Ewald Franklin and Virginia Katherine (Shurig) Hilsmeyer. She grew up outside Holland. Diane graduated from Stendal High School in 1961. She continued her education at Oakland City College for her undergraduate and at Indiana State University for her Master’s degree. She taught elementary education for 33 years throughout Dubois and Pike Counties; Holland Elementary School, Dubois Elementary School, Otwell Elementary School, and Winslow Elementary School. Diane’s volunteer service included Indiana State Retired Teachers Association, Voluntary Teaching Assistant, Pike County Christian Assistance and “Somebody’s Place;” United Methodist Women lap blanket project; Pike County Foundation Scholarship Committee; Kiwanis Club of Huntingburg. She was a lifelong member of Zoar United Methodist Church, and played organ for Zoar UMC and Bethel General Baptist Church, Stendal, IN.

Diane married Dr. Mario Leon of Quito, Ecuador on December 20, 1974. They enjoyed 26 years of marriage, until his death. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dr. Mario Leon, 2000; a son, Brett Hilsmeyer, 2019; a brother, Gerald Hilsmeyer, 2004; and an infant sister Carol Hilsmeyer, 1953.

She is survived by two children, Brian (Kaci) Leon of Liverpol, NY; Kristina (Scott) Reed of Crestwood, KY; three Grandchildren, Chase (Malin Pirnay) Hilsmeyer, two granddaughters; one great-grandchild; dear friends, Tom Benner and his daughter, Delaney.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, June 20th, 2023, at Nass and Son Funeral Home with Pastor Steven Selby officiating. Burial will follow at Zoar Cemetery.

Friends may call for visitation on Monday, June 19th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Zoar United Methodist Church. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com