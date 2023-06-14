Kathleen L. “Katie” Buhr, age 69 of Huntingburg, Indiana passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center, Jasper.

Katie was born on October 6, 1953 to Leonard and Elizabeth (King) Buhr. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Jasper. She is preceded in death by two children, April (Miller) Mason and Nathan Braunecker; four siblings, Esther, Susie, Leo and Bernadette.

Katie is survived by her daughter, Andrea Braunecker of Jasper; siblings, Melba, Jackie, Theresa, Leonard “Buddy”, Patty; 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren with one on the way.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Church of Latter-Day Saints in Jasper. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com