Terry Ann Fitch, age 54, of Alfordsville, Indiana, passed away at 5:30 a.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023, at home.

Terry was born in Jasper, Indiana, on May 27, 1969, to Andrew E. and Colleen (Mounce) Albertson. She married Tobin Fitch on August 18, 1998, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Terry graduated from Barr-Reeve High School in 1987.

She liked gardening, camping, boating, fishing, and spending time with her family and friends. She especially loved her dogs and spending time with them.

Surviving are her husband, Tobin Fitch, Alfordsville, IN, one step son, Bryce Fitch, Alfordsville, IN, one brother, Robert Albertson, Jasper, IN, three nieces, Carrie Albertson, Loogootee, IN, Brooke Albertson, Jasper, IN, Kelly (Adam) Ash, Loogootee, IN, one great niece, Teagan Ash and one great nephew, Treyton Baker, both of Loogootee, IN, her mother and father-in-law, Dan and Linda Fitch, Alfordsville, IN, sisters-in-law, Teresa (Brian Babb) Gregory, Newport, KY, and Tenille (Jamie) Keller, Otwell, IN, brother-in-law, Troy (Julie Graber) Fitch, Alfordsville, IN.

Preceding her in death are her parents and one brother Michael Albertson, and one sister-in-law, Heidy Albertson.

A funeral service for Terry Ann Fitch will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to your local humane society.

