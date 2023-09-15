Catherine Nass Luker, age 93, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, formerly a long-time resident of Martinsville, Indiana, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023, in Ann Arbor.

She was born March 19th, 1930, in Stendal, Indiana, to Charles and Cora (Egbert) Nass; and married Austin Luker, also from Stendal, August 16th, 1952, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Stendal. They were married for 53 years before his death on February 1st, 2007. She also was preceded in death by three siblings, Marcus, Marjorie, and Chester Nass.

Catherine is survived by her son, Gary; daughter-in-law, Kathryn; and grandson, Austin Luker, all of whom are residents of Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Catherine attended Stendal High School; and graduated with a B.S. in Education from Indiana State University in 1952 and an M.S. in Education from Miami of Ohio in 1961. Catherine began her teaching career as a teacher of Home Economics at College Corner, Indiana, High School in 1952. She subsequently moved to Martinsville in 1963 and taught Home Economics with an emphasis on child development at Martinsville High School. She retired from teaching in 1992.

Burial will be at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Stendal, Indiana. Burial services will be provided by Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg, Indiana. Nass & Son Funeral Home was founded by her grandfather, Carl.

There will be a Celebration of Life service at the First Methodist Church, 3150 Myra Lane, Martinsville, IN 46151. The service will start at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 30, 2023, with lunch and an informal gathering to follow at the church. Friends and family are encouraged to join and share their remembrances.

Memorial contributions can be made to the First Methodist Church in Martinsville, the Barbara B. Jordan YMCA, or Head Start of Morgan County. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com