Della Mae Hemmerlein, age 101, of Huntingburg, Indiana, died Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at an assisted living facility in South Elgin, Illinois. Della was born in Huntingburg, Indiana on January 30, 1923, to Ernest Heinrich Wiesman and Nora Mae (Taylor) Wiesman. She married Leroy Frederick Hemmerlein at Salem United Church of Christ on September 1, 1940. They were married until Leroy’s death in July 2008.

She is survived by one daughter, Carol Blohm of Carpentersville, Illinois; two grandsons, David Hill of Aurora, Colorado and Ryan Hill of Montgomery, Illinois; great-grandsons, Connor Hill of Alamogordo, New Mexica and Tyler Hill of Jacksonville, Florida; nieces, Elizabeth Wallace and Becky Wiesman of Huntingburg, Judy Orcutt of Raleigh, North Carolina; and nephew, Dick Kreitzer of Colleyville, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; grandson, Jeffrey Hill; brother, Samuel Ernest Wiesman; and son-in-law, William Blohm.

Della lived in Huntingburg until the summer of 2021. She was an organist at the Salem United Church of Christ and began playing on Easter Sunday 1943. She loved music and working with flowers in her yard, belonged to Red Hats, was a volunteer at the Dubois County Museum and the county Food Bank, and was a member of the Dubois County Historical Society. She leaves many good friends and neighbors.

Funeral services for Della Mae Hemmerlein will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., Thursday, March 28, 2024, at the Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg. Pastor Jeff Donihue will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 2:00-6:00 p.m., E.D.T., Wednesday. Suggested memorials can be made to Salem United Church of Christ or The Dubois County Museum. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com