Mary Ann Rasche, age 97 of Celestine, Indiana, passed away at 4:02 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana, surrounded by family.

Mary Ann was born at home near Celestine, Indiana, on September 4, 1926, to Anthony B. and Clara M. (Brames) Beckman. She married Ernest J. Rasche on October 23, 1947, in St. Celestine Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on May 16, 1996.

She was a homemaker.

Mary Ann was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Parish and their St. Anne’s Sodality, and served as a Eucharistic Minister, a lector, and a religious education teacher. She was also a recipient of the Simon Brute’ Award.

She was a long-time member and a president of the Dubois Silver Age Club, and was a member of the Generations Council on Aging. She was a recipient of the Celestine Distinguished Service Award.

She enjoyed quilting, playing cards, visiting the sick, and everything outdoors, especially gardening, flowers, and watching birds.

Mary Ann Rasche is survived by her children: Robert Rasche, Jasper; Dorothy Rasche, Jasper; Clara Fromme, Jasper; Barbara Brown, Taswell; Rose Rasche, Jasper; Martha Rasche, Jasper; Ralph Rasche (Amanda), Jasper; Sandra Hemmerlein (Jason), Jasper; and Patrick Rasche (Tonya), Greenwood, IN. The grandchildren are Matthew Fromme (Kristen), Christa Widolff (Matthew), Emily Fromme (Jon-Michael Mata), Kohl Cannon, Audrey Rasche, Tessa and Tori Hemmerlein, Sarah Campbell (Jeremiah), Grace and Ella Rasche, Margaret Harrod and Nikole Williams. The great-grandchildren are Madelyn and Makayla Fromme, Ava, Leo, Amelia, and Hazel Widolff, Mercedes Hines, Ashley Buchanan (Dakota), Kyle and Kassi Peckinpaugh, Clayton Harrod, and Cannon Wisley. Great-great-grandchildren are Preston Tenbarge, Zaiden Hines, and Levi, Ares, and Graci Buchanan. Her sisters-in-law are Marie Beckman and Lillian Beckman.

She was preceded in death by two sons-in-law: Glenndyl Fromme and John Brown, a granddaughter Tracey Brown, and grandson-in-law Mark Harrod. She was also preceded in death by her siblings Anthony Beckman, Jr. (Alvina), Maurice Beckman, Ambrose Beckman, and Agnes Jahn (Othmar).

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Ann Rasche will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at St. Peter Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, and from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass time at St. Peter Celestine Catholic Church on Wednesday. A rosary will be prayed at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Parish, Gentiva Hospice Foundation, or the St. Meinrad Archabbey.

