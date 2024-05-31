On May 29, 2024, at 11:55 p.m. Deputy Logan Lashbrook conducted a traffic stop on State Road 68 near Sixth Avenue in Haubstadt after observing the cream colored 2014 Lincoln MKZ traveling 113 mph in a 60 mph zone on US 41 near County Road 1200 South. Upon approaching the vehicle Deputy Lashbrook placed the driver 35 year old Jared Lefler into custody and transported him to the Gibson County Jail where he was charged with Reckless Driving.



Assisting Deputy Lashbrook in his investigation was Deputy Bart Wagner and Fort Branch Officer Louis Jerrell.



All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.