The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 64 in Gibson County.

Beginning on or around Monday, June 3, crews will close State Road 64 in Gibson County in Princeton for an emergency railroad repair. This closure will occur at the railroad crossing between Spring Street and Dorsey Street.

This railroad repair project will involve replacing the crossing surface. Work is expected to take three days to complete, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this closure is U.S. 41 to State Road 168 to I-69. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.