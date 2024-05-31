The Perry County Council met on Thursday evening for their monthly meeting. It was a fairly brief meeting with little business on the agenda. Here are some of the focal points of the meeting.

Tara Lucas, Perry County’s Public Health Nurse Supervisor, spoke to the Council about Healthy First Indiana for their July 2024 Grant that will run to June 30, 2025. This was a request for an allocation of $38K in funds for this immunization grant and project. Some of this funding would help with the Safe Haven Baby Box project which has been a focal point in Perry County. Vaping training and education were also covered to help make students in Perry County aware of the dangers of vaping. Dental Kids to help make the youth in Perry County aware of the dangers of poor dental hygiene and encourage good dental habits. Many more initiatives were part of this $38K funding reallocation and the Council agreed to approve this.

Revisions were made to the Council employee handbook.

$681K in allocation for ARP Funds to allow Perry County and the community better care and support were approved. Included in this: The purchase of a new ambulance, overhauling and updating old ambulances, newer equipment on the vehicles, first aid bags, and more.

Some light “housekeeping” was discussed: The transfers of funds and closing down of old funds that were no longer necessary to keep open.

You can also re-watch the Perry County Council meetings on their YouTube page or visit the Perry County website for full minutes of each meeting. The Council will convene its next meeting on Thursday, June 27th at 5 PM CST.