A new private, non-profit foundation, Being for Others Health and Wellness Foundation, Inc., has been established as a result of the recent affiliation between Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center and Deaconess Health System.

The Foundation is focused on serving the eight county Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center service region, including Dubois, Martin, Crawford, Daviess, Spencer, Perry, Pike, and Orange counties. The Being for Others Health and Wellness Foundation has a clear mission:

“Create a Culture of Health and Wellness for the Betterment of our Communities.”

Grants will be distributed to qualified non-profit organizations to promote health and wellness using a $20 million endowment.

The Being for Others Health and Wellness Foundation will operate solely as a grant-making entity and will not engage in fundraising activities. The new foundation is designed to work in collaboration with other area community and hospital foundationsand community agencies to achieve the overarching vision of “Healthy Communities.”

Meredith Lambe, MPA will lead the new Being for Others Health and Wellness Foundation as the Foundation President. Meredith is a mission driven leader with extensive non-profit management and foundation relations experience. In her fifteen years of experience, she has launched successful organizational foundation initiatives, while building and nurturing industry partnerships. “I am honored and excited to help establish and develop program initiatives for the Being for Others Health and Wellness Foundation to benefit the overall health and livelihood of community members in the region. We hope to inspire our communities to Be Well, Be Healthy, Be for Others,” stated Lambe.

“We look forward to Meredith’s leadership in this new foundation. Her experience, paired with community organizations partnerships, is sure to benefit the communities Memorial Hospital serves,” said Kyle Bennett, former President and CEO of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center

The Being for Others Health and Wellness Foundation offices are located at 2704 N. Newton Street,Unit C, adjacent to the Dubois County Museum.

For more information on the Being for Others Health and Wellness Foundation, please contact Meredith Lambe at (812) 566-0400.