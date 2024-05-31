An ongoing drug investigation led to the search warrant and arrest of a Jasper man on multiple felony drug charges. Narcotics Detectives located methamphetamine, marijuana, schedule IV controlled substances, a hypodermic syringe, and multiple items of paraphernalia.

During the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 29, 2024, an ongoing narcotics investigation into a separate case led to the application and execution of a search warrant for the Lucas R. Hildenbrand residence in Jasper.

During the execution of the search warrant, narcotics detectives located 41.0 grams of methamphetamine, 113.1 grams of marijuana, 8.4 grams of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, 8.9 grams of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, 1 hypodermic syringe and several items of drug paraphernalia. All items were seized and secured for evidence.

Lucas R. Hildenbrand was taken into custody and transported to the Dubois County Security Center on the above offenses.

Hildenbrand appeared in the Dubois Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon and is currently being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

Lucas R. Hildenbrand, 43, of Jasper is charged with:

Dealing in Methamphetamine, level 2 felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, level 3 felony

Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, level 5 felony

Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, level 5 felony

Dealing in Marijuana, level 6 felony

Unlawful Possession of a Syringe, level 6 felony

Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, level 6 felony

Unlawful Possession or Use of a Legend Drug, level 6 felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana, Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor