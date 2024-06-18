Lillian Mae Chinn Songer, died suddenly on June 15, 2024. She was born in Prentiss, Kentucky on January 19, 1946. Her parents were Frewin and Lena Mae Chinn. Mae was the fourth oldest of eleven children. She had quite a rough upbringing, but with much therapy, was able to get through it.

Mae married Hugo Chad Songer in 1977 on a farm Chad had bought. Together they cleared the land and built a log house, which they lived in for seven years.

Through hard work and drive, Mae managed to obtain a master’s degree in clinical psychology and began her career. Over the years, she helped hundreds of people with life difficulties.

She loved flowers, which she grew, and gardening, and she was an excellent cook. She and Chad traveled to many destinations over the years and especially enjoyed their trips out West.

Mae is survived by her siblings and her husband, Chad Songer, her stepdaughter Julie Songer and her husband John Tappenden, her step grandson Charles Sneed and his wife Juliana, and her step granddaughter, Nicole Sneed.

Mae will be sorely missed by her husband, her Kentucky and Indiana relatives, her friends, and the many people she helped over the years.

A memorial service will be held at Nass & Son Funeral Home at 208 N. Main St, Huntingburg, IN, 47542 on Saturday, June 29 at 11:00 am, E.D.T.

Visiting will be from 9:00-11:00 am, E.D.T. An interment of her ashes will take place at Mayo Cemetery in Duff after the service.