Rex McKinney, 62, of Ferdinand, passed away at his home on Sunday, June 9th.

Rex was born January 21, 1962 in Indianapolis to Helen (Moore) Maday. He married Dana Boeckman on April 16, 1983 in St. Meinrad Catholic Church. Rex enjoyed hunting and being with friends and family.

Rex is survived by his wife Dana; daughter, Shana (Heath) Weyer of Ferdinand; three grandchildren, Haven, Haisley and Kreed Weyer; brothers Robert (Mitzi) McKinney and Randy McKinney.

Rex was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Helen and Steve Maday and a sister, Robbi Boyd Buchanan.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, June 13th at True Vine Baptist Church in Ferdinand at 7:00 PM.

Friends may call after 4:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to True Vine Baptist Church at 2445 Industrial Park Road, Ferdinand, IN 47532.

